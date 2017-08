Arva Show

Pedigree Champion and Supreme Champion: Lisa Dowd, Creegs, Galway with show representatives Simon Johnston, Paddy Joe Brady and Raymond Brady, Chairman

Arva Show

A visibly delighted Rose Sloane, Gowna is flanked by Sinead Mulligan and Elaine Cully as she is presented with the Paddy Francis Mulligan Cup for amassing the highest points total in the Homecrafts section.

Arva Show

Marta, Mazie and Harry Miney, aka Spiderman, in jovial mood at the Arva Show last weekend

Arva Show

Champion of the Horse Sections, Martin Murphy, Oldcastle, Meelick, Swinford, Co Mayo proudly shows off the Mulligan Cup alongside Brian Mulligan and Kieran Mulligan

Arva Show

Eamon McCormack won Best Single Exhibit in the Flowers section; Ester Trenier secured first place for her Single Exhibit in Vegetables and Michael McGoldrick received a cup for highest points total in Farm and Garden sections. Elaine Cully is also pictured, representing the Home Crafts section from the Arva Show

Arva Show

A spectacular fireworks display rounded off proceedings in Arva on Sunday

Arva Show

Overall Champion Sheep Winner David Argue and Niall Conerty, Doohasson, Drung, Co Cavan

Arva Show

Michael and Ben Dobson alongside Luke and Lana Fox in Arva last Sunday

Arva Show

Patrick, Shane and Molly Hynes with their AIB sponsored winner and Heifer calf, born earlier this year

Arva Show

Jerome Smith, Aughaloora, Kilanleck, Co Cavan holds aloft the Lakeland Cup for Friesian Champion from show judge and show PRO Enda Sheridan