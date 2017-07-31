Pictures: El Asado at the Rustic Inn, Abbeyshrule

The Longford Westmeath Argentina Society held their annual Asado in the Rustic Inn, Abbeyshrule recently.

El Asado is the Argentine BBQ and social event and is usually a great day out for all involved.

This year's Adaso took place on Friday, July 14, and was a great success.

And our photographer, Shelley Corcoran, was on hand to take a few photos at the memorable event.