Pictures: Ballymahon buzzing after successful fleadh

The streets of Ballymahon were buzzing with excitemet for the recent Leinster Fleadh, which took place in the south Longford town last week.

Launched on Monday July 10, the week was packed with traditional Irish music, literary events and heritage trails, not to mention the various competitions, which will see winners compete in Ennis for the All-Ireland Fleadh.

Pub sessions, street stalls, busking musicians and the Gig Rig stage all went down a treat, with musicians of all ages taking to the stage to showcase their talents and prove the the love of traditional Irish music and culture is far from dead.

Speaking at the opening of the Fleadh on July 10, Chairperson of the Fleadh Laighean Executive Committee Attracta Brady noted how important events such as the Leinster Fleadh are for the country.

“We need to be the gate-keeper of this culture and this heritage; of our teanga Gaeilge, our music, our storytelling, our singing, our sean nós dancing, our step dancing, our céilí dancing, our set dancing,” she said.

Our photographer, Shelley Corcoran, took a trip into Ballymahon on Sunday afternoon to get a few shots of what was going on.

