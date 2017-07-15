Photo Gallery: 65th Granard Agricultural Show proves to be a great day out for all the family

They came from all over the country to today's Granard show which is taking place at Higginstown Park on the outskirts of the town.

Breeders proudly displayed their pedigree animals and competition reached fever pitch in the show jumping stakes.

There was lots of entertainment for all the children too and organisers say that enteries in the dog show were up on last year.

"We are delighted with how well things are going here today," show chairman, Gerry Tully told the Leader.

"The weather has held out for us and I have met people from Sligo, Galway and other parts of the country."

