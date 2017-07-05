PHOTO GALLERY: Agri show launch amid wonderful atmosphere in Granard

The launch of Granard Agricultural Show took place at John V Donohoe's bar in the heart of the north Longford town this evening.

The annual show has been going strong since it was first established back in 1950.

Chairman, Granard Agricultural Show Committee, Matt Connell - who is also a five time All-Ireland Loy champion - said the event would prove to be a great day out for all the family.

He also recalled some of his earliest memories of the show going back as far as the mid 1950s.

"The first show I was at was in Mick Bohan's field," he recalled.

"The show started in 1950 and I have seen many changes since I started going."

