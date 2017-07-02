Yvonne bids farewell to Gaelscoil Longfoirt

Well-known principal of Gaelscoil Longfoirt Yvonne Ní Mhurchú is leaving the school to take up a new role within the Department of Education and Skills.

The Newtownforbes native has been at the heart of Irish language education in this county since the inception of Gaelscoil Longfoirt back in 1998.

She has been there since the very beginning and it is a place that will always remain very dear to her heart, as she says herself.

She will take up her new position of Primary District Inspector within the Department of Education in September.

“I am really looking forward to learning more about special education as well as other models of education; for me this is a learning curve as well and I am also looking forward to seeing good practice and how things are done in other schools,” she added.

“It’s exciting really.”