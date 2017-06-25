Gallery: Longford Summer Festival is a massive hit

Longford Summer Festival 2017

Brave Giant were the headline act on Saturday night at this year's Longford Summer Festival

Longford Summer Festival 2017

Lisa West, Shauna and Lauren Corcoran, Leah Feeney and Líga Josusa enjoying the Longford Summer Festival 2017. Photo by Shelley Corcoran

Longford Summer Festival 2017

Longford band Brave Giant wowed the crowds at this year's Longford Summer Festival

Longford Summer Festival 2017

Enjoying the Longford Summer Festival were Louise Bell and Lynsey Bennett. Photo by Shelley Corcoran

Longford Summer Festival 2017

Matthew McVeigh, David Dowd and David McVeigh pictured at this year's Longford Summer Festival

Longford Summer Festival

Local band Brave Giant proved to be a big hit with the crowds

Longford Summer Festival 2017

Having a good time at the Longford Summer Festival were Francis and Marie Keenan. Photo by Shelley Corcoran

Longford Summer Festival 2017

Brave Giant in action at this year's Longford Summer Festival

Longford Summer Festival 2017

Enjoying the Summer Festival were Eoin Mahon, Aisling Flynn, Lisa Griffin, Katie Dunne and Aisling McHugh Photo by Shelley Corcoran

Longford Summer Festival 2017

Acclaimed local rapper Ollie McNerney on stage at this year's Longford Summer Festival

Longford Summer Festival 2017

Brave Giant on stage at the Longford Summer Festival