PHOTO GALLERY: Sun shines down on 125th anniversary celebrations at Killasonna National School

Killasonna National School just outside of Granard celebrated its 125th anniversary in the sunshine this afternoon.

Parish Priest, Fr Simon Cadam, said the school’s anniversary depicted the journey of life as the paths of the school’s numerous past pupils were traced with fond memories.

Past teachers were also remembered as the significance of the day sunk in with the large crowd that gathered inside the school’s modern and bright interior to witness this very special occasion.

The children and teachers sung together as the sun shone down on all those gathered to join in the celebrations.

“On behalf of the board of management, I want to pay special thanks to our principal, Patricia Kilduff who has done wonderful work here at our school,” added Fr Cadam.

“She is our friend and neighbour and has continued to guide this school along with her splendid staff and bring it on another step.”

He went on to say that somebody once said that when you stood on the shoulders of a giant, you got to see that bit farther than usual.

“Well, we are standing on the shoulders of giants today,” smiled the Parish Priest.

“We are seeing that bit farther and continue to prepare our children in Christian education.”

For more on this story, see next week’s Longford Leader, on sale Wednesday!