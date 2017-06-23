Leading anglers in Longford this weekend for Lough Ree International Angling Festival

Over 130 anglers from all over Ireland and overseas are on their way to this weekend's International Pike Classic in the Shannonside towns of Lanesboro and Ballyleague, with the organisers estimating that the event will generate €50,000 for the local economy.

The Lough Ree Angling Hub has worked closely with the Camlin & District Angling club to host the competition which kicks off in Lanesboro and Ballyleague on Saturday morning, June 24 at 8.45am.

"We are bringing the best anglers in Ireland onto Lough Ree to compete against some of the finest from overseas for two days of great competition," said Philip Gordon of the Lough Ree Angling Hub.



He added, "We promised Longford and Roscommon County Councils and Fáilte Ireland we would keep it up after the huge success of the World Championships here last October and this weekend the lake will be alive again with boats and top class angling. The International flags are already up on the river Shannon bridge and everyone is looking forward to the event."

The tourism accommodation boost from the two day International festival is immense. Apart from the fishing, competitors will stay at the Convent B & B in Lanesboro, Cooney's in Ballymahon and private B and B's throughout Roscommon and Longford - the town is packed and the extra spend in the pubs and the restaurants will be immense.

The presentations to the winners take place on Saturday and Sunday night at 8.30pm in local pubs. The event could not have taken place without the hard work of the Camlin and District Anglers Club.

The event is supported by Inland Fisheries Ireland, Waterways Ireland and Failte Ireland as well as Bord na Móna and ESB, Longford and Roscommon county councils and Vincent McGowan Engineering in Lanesboro. The event will also be attended by one of Europe's top Angling journalists who will write about the festival in France next month.