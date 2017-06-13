PHOTO GALLERY: Exciting year ahead for Longford as county's Culture and Creativity Plan launched by Duchess of Abercorn

The launch of Co Longford’s Culture and Creativity Plan and 2017 Longford What’s on Guide brought together the cream of the region’s storytellers, musicians, writers and poets, film makers, photographers, dancers, artists and much more at Aras an Chontae earlier this evening.

With over 100 events taking place countywide throughout 2017, a platform on which to showcase all the very best that Longford has to offer will certainly be provided for this year. Her Grace, Sacha, the Duchess of Abercorn and Cathaoirleach, Cllr Mick Cahill launched plan to a packed house at council HQ this evening.

“The cream of creativity in the county is gathered here this evening,” plan coordinator Mary Carleton Reynolds told those gathered to mark this very special event.

“This is the launch of the first county culture and creativity plan for Co Longford and while it is something that has been talked about for a long time, it was with the help and encouragement of Creative Ireland that it finally came to fruition.”

Ms Carleton Reynolds went on to say that the national plan was launched at Dublin Castle just three weeks ago, a plan she added, that included 31 counties nationwide.

“Our Government,” she continued, “Has put culture at the heart of our life here in Ireland and I think it is a very, very important thing that is happening and one that is culminating at a very good time”.

Those gathered heard that last year the nation commemorated the 1916 Rising and the birth of the Republic thus encouraging a bringing together of communities, from across the board, like nothing ever experienced before on these shores.

“Last year we proved the value of creativity and the way in which we all celebrated the birth of our nation; we celebrated through our writers; our artists; our musicians and all our creative people here,” added the coordinator.

“We are great storytellers not just in Co Longford but right across the country.”

RTE’s John Quinn - writer, radio documentary maker and writer was also present as was well known storyteller, Frank Galligan.

“For a small county like ourselves to have 110 events that will be happening over the next six months, I think it says something about this wonderful little county of ours,” Ms Carleton Reynolds concluded. For more on this see next week’s Longford Leader.