Boxer enters Ministerial ring of fire

To celebrate becoming a Minister, and taking over as Minister of State with responsibility for the Office of Public Works and Flood Relief from Sean Canney TD, the 'Boxer' and his family and supporters gathered in the Lough Ree Inn for a shindig.



And as you can see from the accompanying photos, 'Boxer' made the step up to the ministerial ranks surrounded by flames.



Minister Moran commented on his Facebook page, "Huge thank you to all those who came to the Lough Ree Inn last night to help celebrate my new role as Minister and to Carita and all the staff for giving us a great night to remember."



He added, "I look forward to continuing to represent the people of my constituency as part of this new journey. Without your support I couldn't have done it."



Longford Independent councillor, Lanesboro based Mark Casey, was among those on hand to congratulate 'Boxer' on his appointment.



Following the 2016 general election and discussions on the formation on government, 'Boxer' and Deputy Canney tossed a coin to determine which of them would first take control of the Office of Public Works and Flood Relief brief.



Minister Moran stated, “I am delighted to have been appointed by the Taoiseach as Minister of State for the Office of Public Works and Flood Relief. This appointment is one that I find very exciting especially in relation to the area of Flood Relief.



"I look forward to working with the OPW in ensuring that the Catchment Flood Risk Management Plans are implemented to protect communities from flood risk throughout the country.



"My portfolio also extends to estate management and the conservation and protection of our built heritage and I will put a particular focus on the development of our heritage properties which are pivotal in the enhancement of our tourism capacity and for rural development”.





