Longford's Sean Casey honoured for his tireless fundraising at Concern Volunteer Awards

Sean Casey from Newtowncashel was presented with the Individual Fundraiser Award for his tireless work over the past 40 years fundraising for the annual Concern 24 hour Fast.

The awards were presented at a ceremony in the aid agency's head offices in Dublin on Saturday, May 27.

Sean, who works at Bord na Móna, was inspired to volunteer locally with Concern following a period of work in Africa.

The dedication and commitment of Sean and his family to Concern in the local community is exceptional.



For those 40 years, he has been gathering a pool of collectors around the 'Concern Caravan' or at the parish hall.

Speaking at the ceremony, Concern CEO Dominic MacSorley said Sean 'represents the best of Concern's volunteer spirit and we are delighted that he is here along with his family to accept this award.'

Sean attended the award ceremony with his wife Mary and daughter Ciara and son Niall.