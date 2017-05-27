Uachtarán na hÉireann, Michael D Higgins arrives in Longford to unveil commemorative plaque at Clondra Harbour

President Michael D Higgins was in Clondra this morning to unveil a plaque commemorating the 200th anniversary of the Royal Canal.

And despite the heavy downpours and lack of sunshine, dozens gathered at the local harbour to hear the President pay tribute to the nation’s heritage.

“I am delighted to be here with you all today to join in this 200th celebration of the Royal Canal,” he added.

“I want to thank Waterways Ireland for all that they are doing and indeed for extending an invitation to me.

“The Royal Canal Amenity Group is a group who were very early initiators of having the importance of the Royal Canal appreciated.”

Uachtarán na hÉireann then went on to recall the many efforts that were made by various people over the years to get the Royal Canal and it wonderful infrastructure restored.

“For a long time people did not realise what a fantastic natural resource they had in the canals; and at the same time there were so many possibilities awaiting,” continued President Higgins.

“It is so promising to see all the co-operation that has taken place to get us to where we are today and I want to thank Longford Co Council and all the community groups that are here today for all that they have done.”

