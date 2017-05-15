National Children's Choir a resounding success for Longford schools

St. Mel's Cathedral was full of melody on Friday night, May 12 last, as a number of schools from Longford and Leitrim performed as part of the National Children's Choir.

The National Children’s Choir is a school-based choral experience for primary school children formed by the late Seán Creamer in 1985 to celebrate European Music Year.

Affiliated pupils from 4th, 5th or 6th classes learn a common repertoire of songs in their own schools. They are taught by their own teachers and then join other local schools three times a year to rehearse these songs together. Every child who learns the repertoire then performs in their local concert.

This year the Longford/Leitrim branch of the National Children’s Choir had 300 children from 8 different national schools.

The schools involved were St. Dominic’s NS, Kenagh; St. Patrick’s NS, Dromard; St. Teresa’s NS, Killoe; St. Columba’s NS, Mullinalaghta; St. Joseph’s NS, Longford; St. Mary’s NS, Edgeworthstown; St. Emer’s NS, Longford and St. Patrick’s NS, Drumshanbo, County Leitrim.