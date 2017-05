Chair Angela Tuite, Artist Orla Kelleher with her portrait of Maria Edgeworth

Deirdre Purcell Schools Prize giving: Noreen and Lilly Grant, Ella Grant (2nd Prize) and Lucy Grant, Nora McLoughlin.

At the Deirdre Purcell Schools Prize giving were the Highly Commended Eliza Jane and Harry Pearman and Oriel Waters.

At the Poetry Workshop in the Old Schoolhouse were Iggy McGovern and Claudia Catarino.

Barbara Heslin, Matt Farrell, Mick Cahill, Angela Tuite, Jenny Sharkey, Mary Kelly, Goretti Hannon, John McGerr and Seamus Kelly enjoying the festival.

Deirdre Purcell Schools Prize giving: Iggy McGovern presenting the first prize trophy to Aisling Higgins.

Deirdre Purcell Schools Prize giving: Ella Grant (2nd Prize winner) and Aisling Higgins (1st Prize Winner).

The local Comhaltas Group performing at the festival. Pictured are: Eoin Smith, Ronan Callahan, Luke Price, Paddy Farrell, Laura Callahan.

At the Eamonn Brennan Storytelling event were: Aisling Higgins, Eliza Jane Pearman Howard, Ella Grant, Harry Pearman Howard, Eamonn Brennan, Rheanna Waters, Lilly and Lucy Grant, John and Oriel Waters.

John Lovell Beddoes and Tommy O'Rourke at Poetry Workshop at the Old Schoolhouse with Iggy McGovern.

Presenting Edgeworth Book Collection, Ginger Edgeworth: Shirley Abbott and Angela Tuite.

Deirdre Purcell Schools Prize giving: Shannon Browne

Lecturer John Lovell Beddoes showing a lock of Maria Edgeworth's hair to Ciara Tuite.

Deirdre Purcell Schools Prize giving: Iggy McGovern, Eliza Jane Pearman (Highly Commended Award).

Poetry Workshop, The Old Schoolhouse; Ethna Reynolds, Iggy McGovern, Mary Stefanozzi.

Poetry Workshop, The Old Schoolhouse; Loretta Grogan, Muirne Ginty.