Longford Heritage Hero Matt Farrell meets The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall in Kilkenny Castle

Longford’s Matt Farrell was among 200 people from the world of sport, politics, business, clergy and local interests that met The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall in the Long Gallery of Kilkenny Castle this morning.

Matt said it was a ‘great honour’ for him and for Edgeworthstown to be invited to meet Prince Charles and his wife Camilla.

In March, Matt was honoured as Ireland’s Heritage Hero in recognition of his work over the last 20 years in promoting the legacy of Maria Edgeworth and her family in the 1700s and 1800s in Co Longford.

Matt said he was ‘very surprised’ to receive the invite from the Heritage Council to be present at this morning’s function in Kilkenny Castle.

The Maria Edgeworth Literary Festival took place in Edgeworthstown last weekend.



Matt remarked, “We should be very proud of what we have here in Longford, so if I get an opportunity I’ll be telling Prince Charles about Longford.”

Minister of State Sean Canney and Mayor of Kilkenny Patrick O' Neill greeted The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall as they arrived at Kilkenny Castle today.

Earlier the Royal couple shook hands with people, exchanged greetings and stopped to kiss babies as they walked the Parade. Having navigated the initial media scrum, they also met traders at the Farmers Market.



Prince Charles also got the opportunity to try his hand at some hurling, being introduced to the sport by the King, Henry Shefflin.

