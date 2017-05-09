GALLERY: Top contenders for "Longford's best 99 cone"

Peter and Christine Byrne enjoying an ice cream cone

The late Peter and Christine Byrne lived in Manchester from 1958 until 2016. Peter was a Dublin man and Christine was from Longford. They visited their son, Simon in Longford three or four times a year, and were addicted to the ice creams! Donlon's in Longford or the Texaco garage were Peter's favourites; he used to tell everyone in Manchester how good they were! Simon told us: "Whenever we see the huge advertisement cones outside the shops and garages it puts smiles on our faces!" Thanks to Simon and Maria Byrne for sending this in.

Bell's Newtownforbes serves up great cones

Delicious 99 cones from Bell's, Newtownforbes. Thanks to Siobhán Curley for sampling the cone and sending us a picture!

More fans of Bell's, Newtownforbes

Donna KC and Shelley MacDiarmada enjoying fresh 99s in Bell's, Newtownforbes, who, according to Donna "have the best cones!" Thanks for sending in the photo, Donna.

Mr Ceasar loves his ice cream

Thanks to Lorraine Fagan for sending in this photo of her and two friends enjoying ice cream from Kitty's Cones, Granard. We hope Mr Ceasar didn't get brain freeze from eating his cone so fast.

Enjoying ice cream on the Cathedral steps

Grabbing an ice cream (or 13) and enjoying the fine weather on the Cathedral steps. "Paddy Mollaghan's yer man... Donlon's beside the Cathedral," said Gerry Rowley when he sent us this photo.

Kitty's Cones is popular with the toddlers

Cuteness with an ice cream. Thanks to Rosie Foley for sending us this photo. We hope this little one enjoyed her 99 from Kitty's Cones!

Fionn's first cone from Kitty's

Thanks to Pamela Coy for sharing this photo. This little guy is Fionn and he's enjoying his very first cone from Kitty's Cones in Granard gift shop.

For the love of ice cream!

Joanne Farrell loves Kitty's Cones so much, she got it tattooed on her wrist! "Kitty's Cones in the gift shop Granard all the way," she says.

Bell's, Newtownforbes was crowded last week

"Their faces say it all," said George Bell, serving up several cones in Bell's, Newtownforbes.

A perfectly made cone from Bell's

Our stomachs rumbled when Louise Mac Giolla Mhaoil sent us in this photo of her cone from Bell's, Newtownforbes.

Charlotte's first cone from Kitty's

Thanks to Mairead O'Farrell for sending us this photo of cute little Charlotte enjoying her first cone. She's now a big Kitty's Cones fan!

Kitty's Cones in Granard

"Kitty's Cones are the best," said Ann Kiernan, sharing with us this photo of four happy kids with their cones.

Nally's Topaz can't be beaten

Leanne Beirne enjoying her ice-cream cone from Nallys Topaz in Ballymahon. Thanks to Conor Rushe for sending this in.