GALLERY: Top contenders for "Longford's best 99 cone"
We're so close to revealing where you can by Longford's best 99!
Last week, we asked our Facebook followers to let us know where they think we can find the best 99 in Longford.
As you can see, we received plenty of photos of Longfordians eating delicious 99s from their favourite shops.
We took the top eight answers and put them in a poll, 'Where can we find Longford's best 99?'
Since we posted our poll, it has been viewed and voted on over 10,000 times! Longford people love their ice cream!
So far, Kitty's Cones in the gift shop, Granard, are on top, with a quarter of the votes. Bell's Newtownforbes is a close second, with Nally's in Ballymahon coming in third.
But the poll isn't over yet. On Thursday at midnight, we'll be closing the polls and on Friday morning we'll know which shop serves up Longford's best 99.
If you haven't had your say in our poll, click the following link to vote now: 'Where can we find Longford's best 99?'
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on