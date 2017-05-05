Late Late Show appearance for top young Longford entrepreneurs

Longford is celebrating on the double following yesterday’s National Student Enterprise Final at Croke Park and in addition to capturing silverware, one of the groups has been rewarded with an appearance on RTE’s Late Late Show tonight.

‘J & S Kitchen Aid’ from Mercy Secondary School, Ballymahon achieved second place in the Senior Category for their business where they design, produce and sell an innovative cutting knife protector particularly useful for people suffering from arthritis or tendoniti.

Sam Maxwell, James Carroll and Cronan Flood are really looking forward to meeting with Late Late Show presenter Ryan Tubridy and no doubt their families, friends, teachers and all across Longford will be tuning in.

The innovative trio will also attend a Boot camp in UCC from May 29 to June 3 as part of their prize.

‘Bin Belt’ from Moyne Community School achieved third place in the Junior Category.

This business led by two young first year students Shauna Reilly and Emma Beirne designed and manufactured a strap device to keep wheelie bins securely closed.

An idea simple in its ingenuity but so practical that everyone would want one is designed to keep bin lids closed in bad weather or when they fall over. The girls were ably supported by their teacher Mr Pauric Doherty.

Michael Nevin with Local Enterprise Office Longford outlined to the ‘Longford Leader’ that the double success of Mercy Secondary School, Ballymahon and Moyne Community School made it Longford’s best ever performance in the fifteen year history of the event.

Mr Nevin added that although the Student Enterprise Programme was more about learning than winning it was still great to compete so successfully against the other 31 LEO offices around the country.