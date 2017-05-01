Longford Leader gallery: Easter Commemoration in Killoe

On Easter Sunday, April 16 last, the County Longford annual Republican Sinn Féin Easter Commemoration took place at the graveside of Volunteer Bernard Casey in Killoe Cemetery.

A decade of the rosary was said. The 1916 proclamation was read, as was the County Longford Roll of Honour will be read. Wreaths were laid and Pauric Pearse’s graveside oration at O’Donovan Rossa’s grave was also read.

“The fools, the fools, the fools. They have left us our fenian dead. And while Ireland holds these graves, Ireland unfree shall never be at peace.” - PH Pearse.

Wear an Easter lily and honour all those who made the supreme sacrifice for complete freedom of Ireland in every generation.