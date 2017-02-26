PHOTO GALLERY: Isola Wilde remembered at graveside in Edgeworthstown

Isola passed away at the home of her aunt Emily which was St John’s Rectory in Edgeworthstown and her passing left a trail of pain and devastation for the Wildes and their extended family.

Tragedy struck in Edgeworthstown for the Wilde family on February 23, 1867 when nine-year-old Isola Wilde died.

Today's event in the mid Longford town looked extensively at the relationship between Oscar and Isola.

Wilde's famous poem Requiescat, it seems, holds the key to that relationship, and to the close bond the siblings shared.

A number of experts in the field were on hand this afternoon to help solve the many myths that surround Wilde's misery in the aftermath of his Isola's death, and why the writer suffered such guilt and anguish in the years thereafter.

