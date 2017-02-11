Photo gallery: The Longford Leader - Twenty-five years ago today the late Albert Reynolds was elected Taoiseach

Just four days earlier, he had been elected leader of the Fianna Fáil party. He held the position until December 15, 1994.

Longford's first and only Taoiseach arrived back in town for a triumphant homecoming on Saturday, February 15, 1992 its estimated that 8,000 plus people lined the streets. Albert Reynolds served as a TD for Longford for a total of 25 years.

Former Fianna Fáil TD, Peter Kelly, said it is hoped to organise an exhibition this year to mark the silver jubilee of Albert Reynolds becoming Taoiseach, and he pointed out that last year’s re-naming of the Mall as the Albert Reynolds Peace Park, and the local Fianna Fáil Cumann are also permanent memorials.

Here is a selection of photographic memories from the life and career of the former Taoiseach.

