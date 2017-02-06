Battle of Clonfin Commemorations take place outside Granard

The Clonfin Commemorations took place at the site outside Granard yesterday.

Dozens gathered together to remember the members of the North Longford Flying Column who ambushed a group of Black and Tans that were en route to Granard in February 1921.

Tributes were also paid to Thomas Ashe whose 100th anniversary occurs this year.

Below are a selection of photos taken at the event.

