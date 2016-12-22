St Fintan's NS in Lismacaffrey put on great show for Christmas

St Fintan's NS in Lismacaffrey held its annual Christmas Performance on Friday December 16 after many weeks of preparation.

Junior, Senior Infants and 1st Class presented ‘Born in Bethlehem’ which told the story of the Nativity. All 19 pupils entertained their audience through narration and singing and received a tumultuous applause.

2nd to 6th classes were also very busy beavers practising lines and learning songs to tell a very meaningful story entitled ‘The Magical Christmas Jigsaw’.

Teachers said the pupils put all their energy into what was without a doubt a superb performance concluding with the Gold Angel advising them all: “In the busy jigsaw of our lives, let us never forget the true meaning of Christmas”.