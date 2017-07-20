Photo Gallery: 65th Granard Agricultural Show a great success

They came from all over the country to last Saturday’s Granard Agricultural Show which took place at Higginstown Park on the outskirts of the town.

The rain held off for the best part of the day and while the sky remained cloudy for the most part, rays of sunshine did burst through as the crowds descended on the north Longford town throughout the day.

Chairman Gerry Tully said the event had gone very well and organisers were delighted with how things has turned out on the day.

“We are delighted with how well things are going here today,” Mr Tully told the Leader.

“The weather has held out for us and I have met people from Sligo, Galway and other parts of the country.”

He also pointed out that an agricultural show on the scale of the Granard show would not be possible without its dedicated sponsors.

“I want to thank all our sponsors,” he added.

“It is because of them that this show continues; and it just keeps on getting better and better with each passing year.”