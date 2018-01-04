Longford quartet continue to make 'Brave Giant' strides

Mark Prunty (guitar/vox), Podge Gill (guitar/vox), Ross McNerney (banjo/mandolin), Emmett Collum (drums) are the Longford men who together are Brave Giant.

It’s been a remarkable 18 months for Brave Giant. Their single, The Time I Met the Devil (featuring Irish actor and comedian, Joe Rooney) has enjoyed over 60,000 views in less than twelve weeks adding to their impressive overall tally of 500,000 online video views.

Since June 2016 Brave Giant has had five consecutive sell-out headline shows in Dublin, including two sold-out shows at Whelan’s (main room) this spring. The band also joined Gavin James and Roisin O as the musical ambassadors of the Bord na Móna ‘HearthSessions’ in winter 2016.

In 2017, the boys performed on RTE’s flagship The Late Late Show, supported Picture This during their five-night sell out run at Dublin’s Olympia Theatre and they were alsodelighted to play the Heineken stage at Longitude 2017.

Ahead of traveling to Electric Picnic in September, Brave Giant travelled to the USA for shows at Milwaukee Irish Festival and in New York.

And last Saturday, December 30, they treated their local fans to a superb show at a packed Longford Arms Hotel.