Longford snowfall leads to recreation of history in Ballinalee

With Met Éireann issuing a snow-ice warning for tomorrow, it provides us with the perfect opportunity to look back to the weekend of December 8 - 10 last when the extended Reynolds family cleverly recreated history by building an igloo in Ballinalee.

As pictured on the left, the Reynolds brothers, Derick and Padraig, along with their friends, Enda and Adrian Dalton, were involved in the building of an impressive igloo when snow fell in 1993.



And the recent heavy snowfall saw history repeated itself in Ballinalee as the Reynolds family got together to build an igloo with the abundant snow that fell across the county.



The black and white photo of Derick and Padraig, captured by legendary local photographer Joe McDonagh, appeared on the front page of the January 22 issue of the Longford Leader in 1993.



And on the weekend of December 8 to 10 last, the two brothers and their children, along with a couple of cousins, got together to recreate the masterpiece from 1993.



The result was the eight foot tall igloo.



Many thanks to the Reynolds family for sending on the photographs of their impressive constructive work.

