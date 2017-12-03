Pictures: Don't Stop Believin' in Evolution Stage School Longford

People were left delighted after attending Evolution Stage School's annual show, Don't Stop Believin',which ran from November 1 to 5 in the Backstage Theatre.

The show, featuring local students aged from four to nineteen, gave highlights from an array of famous musicals and singers, including Madonna, Aladdin, Rock of Ages and the Blues Brothers.

It also featured soloists performing a wide selection of songs such as La La Land's 'City of Stars', altogether showcasing the talent the stage school has to offer.

Evolution Stage School was first set up in Longford in 2009 by Paul Hennessy and Tracey Carty.

Now, there are also schools in Roscommon, Kinnegad and Carrick-On-Shannon, and they celebrated their fifth anniversary with a performance in the Helix.

The stage school offers great opportunities for young people across Longford, with many getting the chance to appear in nationwide advertisements through the school's agency.

For more information on enrollment and Evolution's future performances, such as 'The Snowman' in the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre this December, go to www.evolutionstageschool.com.

Photos by Shelley Corcoran.