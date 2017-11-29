Meán Scoil Mhuire, Longford will host an Open Night on Thursday, December 7 from 7pm to 9pm.

The Principal and staff of Meán Scoil Mhuire Convent of Mercy, St Joseph's Road, Longford cordially invite sixth class students and their parents / guardians to visit the school on Thursday, December 7. Tel: 043 33 46608. www.scoilmhuirelongford.ie

Meán Scoil Mhuire, Longford was founded by the Sisters of Mercy in 1874 on its present site in Longford Town. The school is the only all girls’ secondary school in the county.

Meán Scoil Mhuire is a centre for the formation of youth. It respects the dignity of each person, with her unique background, tradition and beliefs. It provides a disciplined atmosphere in which the pupils can grow and mature. Pupils are exposed to a rich cultural heritage, and acquire knowledge and skills which enable them to understand and respect themselves, others and the environment in which they live.

A CEIST School

Meán Scoil Mhuire is under the guidance of the CEIST trustee framework. We take pride in the CEIST charter, believing in:

∙ Promoting Spiritual and Human Development.

∙ Achieving Quality in Teaching and Learning.

∙ Showing Respect for every Person.

∙ Creating Community.

∙ Being Just and Responsible.



Academic Excellence



Our students excel in state examinations on an annual basis. In 2016 alone, three of our Leaving Certificate students achieved 625 points, the maximum total attainable at this level. In Junior Certificate 2016and 2017 one student obtained eleven A grades while two achieved ten while many other successful students obtained in excess of 6 A grades, all on higher level papers. In fact Meán Scoil Mhuire featured as the top school in County Longford, for the past 8 years, on the Sunday Independent 2017 League Tables of schools whose pupils progress to Third Level Education.

Curriculum



At present, Meán Scoil Mhuire offers four programmes:

∙ Junior Certificate

∙ Transition Year

∙ Leaving Certificate

∙ Leaving Certificate Vocational Programme (LCVP)

Junior Certificate Subjects



Students entering First Year in September 2018 will be presented with a variety of academic and practical subjects. Students will study the following subjects to Junior Certificate level: Irish, English, Maths, Religion, Wellbeing and a selection of the following subjects: Science, Spanish, French, Music, Art, Business Studies, History, Geography and Home Economics. Digitial Literacy is also offered to students to support their academic achievement.

Many of the above subjects are now being taught through the new Junior Cycle specifications.

Leaving Certificate & LCVP



Students complete a two year senior cycle. Core subjects offered in Meán Scoil Mhuire are: Irish, English, Maths.

Students choose four additional subjects from the following:

Spanish, French, Biology, Physics, Business, History, Art, Music, Home Economics, Geography, Chemistry, Accounting and Religion.

Physical Education and Faith Religion are also offered to support academia.

LCVP is an additional subject, studied by Leaving Certificate candidates with a specific combination of subjects. LCVP is designed to give a strong vocational dimension to the Leaving Certificate

Transition Year (TY)



Students of Meán Scoil Mhuire are blessed to have an exceptionally well organized team behind Transition Year. Students are selected for TY based upon academic performance, teacher references and interview. Places are limited annually.

TY is a one year programme. It provides a bridge to enable students make the transition from Junior to Senior cycle. It encourages personal and social development and recognises the need for students to grow in independence. Transition Year fosters academic achievement as students prepare for the Leaving Certificate, further study and adult working life. It encourages the development of critical thinking and creative problem-solving.

TY Core Subjects



Art, Business Studies, ECDL, Dance, Developmental Studies, English, Journalism, Drama, Enterprise Education, French/Spanish, Irish, Geography, History, Home Economics, Maths, Music, PE, Religious Education, Science & Environmental Studies, Sign Language, Self Defense, Photography, Health & Safety,

Additional Activities



An Gaisce, Community Involvement, Junk Kouture, Cookery Competitions, Days Trips, First Aid, GAA Coaching, Bonding trips, Leadership Course, Outdoor Pursuits, Safe Drive Workshop, Driving Theory Instruction, Theatre Trips, Young Entrepreneurs Competitions

Educational & Pastoral Supports



The following supports are available to all students of Meán Scoil Mhuire

∙ Supervised Study

∙ School Awards

∙ Learning Support

∙ Educational Monitoring

∙ Career Guidance

∙ Pastoral Care

∙ Educational Scholarships

∙ Student Council

∙ Peer Mentoring

∙ Prefects Programme

Extra-Curricular Success



A range of activities are available for all students, some are offered during the school day, others are after school. They include:

∙ Gaelic Football,

∙ Camogie,

∙ Basketball,

∙ Dance,

∙ Comhairle na nÓg

∙ Educational Tours

∙ Essay & Poetry Competitions

∙ An Gaisce

∙ Scifest

∙ Green Schools

∙ Developmental Education

∙ Pope John Paul II Awards

∙ Positive Mental Health

∙ Art Competitions

∙ Cookery Competitions

∙ Debates

∙ ECDL

∙ Equestrian

∙ Musical performances

∙ Swimming

∙ European Tours

∙ Comenius +