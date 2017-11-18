ISPCA News - Holly White and Aoibheann McCaul launch the ISPCA Petmoji App

The ISPCA is delighted to share a fun and exciting Petmoji App which is now available for download for Apple iOS devices.

The new App is a great way to support our work by sharing some of your favourite ISPCA Petmoji’s with your friends and family. A picture can tell a thousand words and petmoji’s are a fun way to express what’s on your mind without saying a word. Besides, who doesn’t love sending cute emoji’s?

The ISPCA were delighted when Adrian Parkes from Banshee Apps contacted themto help raise funds for the charity by developing an APP.

Adrian said: “With smartphones becoming almost universal and emoji’s becoming a second language, it’s very much part of our day-to-day digital conversations. I admire the work of the ISPCA and I wanted to help out in a fun and creative way."

ISPCA Ambassador Holly White and Fair City actress Aoibheann McCaul officially launched the App and are calling on all animal lovers to support such a worthy cause.

The App is now available for iOS users and can be downloaded from the link on the ISPCA online shop https://shop.ispca.ie/pages/ ispca-app

Banshee Apps aim to raise €10,000 for the ISPCA by achieving 10,000 downloads of the App. The basic model will cost €1.99 per App downloaded and the ISPCA will receive €1 from every sale.

The ISPCA receives 88% of funding from public donations, through legacies and fundraising initiatives and a 12% ex gratia grant from the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine.