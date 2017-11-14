SPONSORED CONTENT

Cnoc Mhuire Secondary School, Granard Open Evening & Enrolment for September 2018

Cnoc Mhuire is ‘a place of excellence where children can achieve full potential '

Cnoc Mhuire Secondary School, Granard is holding an Open Evening & Enrolment for September 2018 on Thursday, November 23 from 7pm to 9pm.

The event begins with a presentation from School Principal Pauline McBrien at 7pm, followed by a tour of the school.

Cnoc Mhuire Secondary School, Granard

Cnoc Mhuire is a voluntary Catholic Secondary School under the trusteeship of CEIST.

We are committed to creating a learning environment which emphasises the holistic development of our pupils and we offer a broad curriculum to suit the needs of all of our students.

Our vision for our school is ‘a place of excellence where children can achieve full potential in their academic, creative, personal, physical, moral and spiritual development’.

The academic education provided in Cnoc Mhuire is widely respected in the community and the school’s commitment to developing students holistically is clearly evident from the variety of opportunities afforded to our students both inside and outside of the classroom.

We have a proud tradition of fostering an extensive range of co and extra-curricular activities which greatly enhance the holistic development of our students.

At this exciting stage of educational change and I.T. development, Cnoc Mhuire is proactive in modernising our teaching programmes and resources.

In this page we hope to give you a snapshot of some of the various events that have taken place in our school over the past year.