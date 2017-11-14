Cnoc Mhuire Secondary School, Granard Open Evening & Enrolment for September 2018 on Thursday, November 23 from 7pm to 9pm

Leah Cleary with her “Doodle for Google” entry. In February 2017 Fifth year student Leah Cleary reached the All-Ireland finals of the Doodle for Google competition for the second year consecutive year. This is one of the many Art competitions and projects students in Cnoc Mhuire are involved in. Last year they also made Christmas Cards, the proceeds of which went to Lus na Gréine.

Elizabeth Larenz with her parents, Deputy Principal Sandra Durkan and Principal Pauline Mc Brien. Elizabeth was presented with the Jubilee Cup for the best leaving cert results in Cnoc Mhuire in 2017. Elizabeth achieved the maximum 625 points and is now studying Chemistry in Aachen University in Germany.

Roisin Duggan wearing the “Babybelle” outfit. Every year the Transition Year students design, make and model outfits made from waste materials. The class of 2017 once again maintained the exceptionally high standards of previous years making eight fabulous outfits. It is a testament to the talents and dedication of the Cnoc Mhuire students that seven of these outfits made it to the Regional semi-finals and the “Babybelle” costume made from babybel cheese packaging represented Cnoc Mhuire in the All-Ireland finals.

In April 2017 Cnoc Mhuire was honoured to act as an anchor school for this year’s Cycle Against Suicide event. In Cnoc Mhuire we value the student’s wellbeing and this event once again highlighted the positivity of students and staff in Cnoc Mhuire. Former 2FM radio presenter Colm Hayes compered our positive mental health event. Numerous students spoke on positive mental health, recited poetry and wowed the audience with musical performances.

The Cnoc Mhuire Ceili Band performing at the Strictly Come Dancing fundraiser in December 2016. Cnoc Mhuire has a strong Tradition in Music. We have an extremely active Ceili Band who represent the school with distinction. Our students have performed numerous shows and musicals over the years. On the 19th of December 2017 we are hosting a Christmas Carol Service in St Mary’s Church in Granard and we invite you to join us and witness the talented Cnoc Mhuire students in action.

Cnoc Mhuire has a strong sporting tradition having achieved All-Ireland success in both football and basketball in recent years. We are represented at U14, U16 and senior level in Boys and Girls football and basketball. We often enter two teams at these grades which allows all students represent the school and promotes participation.

The leaving cert students on our newly developed football pitch. In recent years one of our main aims was to develop a full sized pitch at the school. This was a huge undertaking but the support and positive attitude of our students, parents, staff and local community meant that this dream is now a reality with the newly developed pitch due to be opened at the end of this academic year.

Rithny Enaruna modelling the “Wear it with Pride” outfit. Every year the Transition Year students design, make and model outfits made from waste materials. The class of 2017 once again maintained the exceptionally high standards of previous years making eight fabulous outfits. It is a testament to the talents and dedication of the Cnoc Mhuire students that seven of these outfits made it to the Regional semi-finals

Cnoc Mhuire’s Nathan Brady receiving the prestigious JP McManus scholarship. Nathan achieved the highest points in Cnoc Mhuire in 2016 and is currently studying Medicine in Trinity College Dublin.

The U14 Girls 2017 panel. Cnoc Mhuire has a strong sporting tradition having achieved All-Ireland success in both football and basketball in recent years. We are represented at U14, U16 and senior level in Boys and Girls football and basketball. We often enter two teams at these grades which allows all students represent the school and promotes participation.

The U14 Boy’s Leinster Champions from 2017. Cnoc Mhuire has a strong sporting tradition having achieved All-Ireland success in both football and basketball in recent years. We are represented at U14, U16 and senior level in Boys and Girls football and basketball. We often enter two teams at these grades which allows all students represent the school and promotes participation.

The 2017 Spirit of Mercy winner Kirsty Kenny receiving her award from Sr. Maeve Brady and fellow nominees Olivia Brennan, Amy McKeon, Megan Sheridan and Principal Ms Mahon. In Cnoc Mhuire we promote and value the Mercy Ethos. Each year the Spirit of Mercy award is awarded to the senior student who embraces the ethos of the Mercy Community in their daily lives.

Cnoc Mhuire students at Disneyland Paris. Teachers at Cnoc Mhuire have organised numerous domestic and foreign tours for students over the years. In April 2017 a group of students travelled to Paris for an action packed tour. In May 2017 the Transition Year students travelled to Glasglow. Every year a history and Geography trip is also organised for first and second years. In May 2017 they travelled to the Cavan Burren, the Marble Arch caves and Trim Castle. For this school year students can look forward to a skiing trip in Andorra, whilst a trip to Barcelona has also been organised for the Transition Year group.

