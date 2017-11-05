Pictures: Down and dirty at October Mudfest in Ballinalee

Taking the October Mudfest in his stride. Photo: Frank McGrath

Sean Farrell, John Doris, Colin Dalton and Sean O'Sullivan with the medals. Photo: Michelle Ghee

Brothers Ricki and Alan Whyne getting hosed down. Photo: Michelle Ghee

The First 10K runner across the line was Ricki Wynne. Photo: Michelle Ghee

The Longford County Council Team. Photo: Michelle Ghee

And they're off! Participants in October MudFest crossing the starting line as they head towards the obstacle course. Photo: Michelle Ghee

On the home stretch after being knee-deep in mud. Photo: Michelle Ghee

Some of the men enjoying the run. Photo: Michelle Ghee

The first ladies across the line Lorraine Casey and Fiona Gettings. Photo: Michelle Ghee

Mucking around in Ballinalee...The October Mudfest course in Ballinalee presented plenty of challenges for the 1,100 competitors that bravely took it on. Photo: Frank McGrath

Thumbs up from Jimmy...Former Wolfe Tones hurling legend and star of many Mostrim stage productions, Jimmy Connell from Edgeworthstown, didn't mind getting soaked during Saturday's Mudfest. Photo: Frank McGrath

Longford GAA legends Paul Barden (Clonguish) and Dermot Brady (Longford Slashers) all smiles prior to tackling the Mudfest course. Photo: Frank McGrath

Three happy competitors after they crossed the finish line at the Mudfest in Ballinalee. Photo: Frank McGrath

Getting down and dirty at October Mudfest. Photo: Frank McGrath

A very relieved and delighted Sinead Heaney and Ken Leonard after they finished the October Mudfest. Photo: Frank McGrath

A happy lady on the big slide at the October Mudfest. Photo: Frank McGrath

When dirt gets in your eyes.....The October Mudfest threw up many challenges for all competitors. Photo: Frank McGrath

Arghh...this water is bloody chilly....Jason Tully from Killoe bathing during the October Mudfest in Ballinalee. Photo: Frank McGrath

Stuck in the mud during the October Mudfest. Photo: Frank McGrath

Yippee, thankfully that's over. Photo: Frank McGrath

Jennie Rehill from Ballinalee enjoying the October Mudfest. Photo: Frank McGrath

The Local bus to October Mudfest. Photo: Michelle Ghee

Mark Sulg, Raimis Pasternackis and Gedis Steponavicius. Photo: Michelle Ghee