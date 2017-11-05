Pictures: Down and dirty at October Mudfest in Ballinalee
1,100 compete in October Mudfest
Over one thousand brave competitors gathered in Maguire Park and around the village of Ballinalee, County Longford on Saturday ahead of taking on the gruelling October Mudfest obstacle course.
All involved savoured the mayhem and magic of a superb event which was first run in 2015 and is professionally organised and hosted by Sean Connolly’s GFC.
The October Mudfest was officially launched the previous evening by Dublin star Philly McMahon, who also signed autographs for young fans and copies of his new book ‘The Choice’.
People came from all over the country to take on the Mudfest course.
The male winner and picking up a prize of €500 was Ricki Wynne from Leitrim Village.
The Female €500 winner was Lorraine Carey from Killala, Co Mayo and the Fastest team were Eco Build Construction and they will receive €1,000.
All results are posted on www.popupraces.ie/race-results.
“Overall we are delighted how the Mudfest went this year! We had approx. 1,100 runners,” said Nessa McKenna of the Mudfest success.
“We again would like to thank firstly the landowners who allowed us to use their land, our sponsors and all the volunteers who did a great job in helping us to run a great event!
“We would also like to thank everyone who took part and we hope to see you all again next year!”
