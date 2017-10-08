Longford Islamic Fellowship holds Independence and Eid Reception

70 years celebrations of Pakistan Independence Day and Eid-ul-Adha were celebrated on Saturday, September 16 in Longford Temperance Hall.

A county wide attendance of over 300 adults and children enjoyed the reception. The event was successfully organised by Mujahid Manzoor and a dedicated team of no less than 20 members.

The event began with recitation of The Holy Quran followed by national anthem, national songs and speeches from renowned members of the community.

The joyous occasion was attended by esteemed guests from county Longford which included Councillor Seamus Butler, Councillor Padraig Loughrey, Sgt Lionel Mullally, Gardai Anne Marie, Pervaiz Butt, Dr Azam, M Nawaz, Asif Chauhan and Khalid Hussain.

Longford Islamic Fellowship presented awards to varied members of the society for their achievements, contributions and services to the community.

Dr Azam’s daughter, Aiman Azam was presented with an achievement award by Local Councillor Padraig Loughrey for obtaining 610 marks (Top in CBS Mullingar) in the Leaving Certificate.

This was followed by community Service Awards to local councillors and Gardai to recognise their valuable services to the community, presented by chief organiser Mr Mujahid Manzoor.

Thw event was held to shed some light on Muslims celebrating Eid of which there are two:

The first one, Eid-al-Fitr, "feast of breaking the fast", is an important religious holiday celebrated by Muslims worldwide that marks the end of Ramadan, the Islamic holy month of fasting in which you abstain from eating from sunrise till sunset.

Eid-al-Adha, “Feast of the Sacrifice”, also called the "Sacrifice Feast", is the second of two Muslim holidays celebrated worldwide each year, and considered the holier of the two.

It honours the willingness of Ibrahim (Abraham) to sacrifice his son, as an act of obedience to God's command. Before Abraham sacrificed his son, God provided a male goat to sacrifice instead. In commemoration of this, an animal is sacrificed and divided into three parts: one third of the share is given to the poor and needy; another third is given to relatives, friends and neighbours; and the remaining third is retained by the family.

In the Islamic lunar calendar, Eid-al-Adha falls on the 10th day of Dhu-al-Hijjah. In the international (Gregorian) calendar, the dates vary from year to year drifting approximately 11 days earlier each year.

Longford Islamic Fellowship wishes everyone a belated Eid Mubarak and a cheerful 70th independence day of Pakistan.

Photos: Shelley Corcoran