From litter and waste to global citizenship - Longford’s Green Schools

This year, fifteen schools were awarded their green flags in County Longford covering the themes of Litter & Waste, Energy, Water Conservation, Travel, Biodiversity and Global Citizenship.

Mercy Secondary School Ballymahon received their first flag for Litter & Waste. The green flag is a symbol that shows the wider community that their local schools are actively involved in promoting good environmental practices.

Not alone is this good for the environment but it’s also helping the school save money on their waste, water and energy costs as well as promoting a healthier lifestyle, civic responsibility and forming good environmental habits for students.

Gary Brady, Environmental Awareness Officer for Longford County Council, said, “Firstly I’d like to congratulate Mercy Ballymahon on receiving their first green flag and I’m also delighted to see so many other schools renewing their green flags, green schools is hard work and the teachers and schools deserve a lot of credit and praise for their efforts”.

He continued, “Green Schools is now an everyday part of school life for students in county Longford and the coordinators in each school do a fantastic job organising the school committees and keeping the green flag programme going. Without the coordinators and cooperation from the schools the green schools programme would be much less successful than it is.”

Longford County Council will be holding a Green Schools Seminar in the Autumn for all green schools in County Longford. Schools wishing to attend should contact Gary Brady, Environmental Awareness Officer Longford County Council, at 043 33 43451 for details.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN READING: Working to improve the environment - fantastic projects funded in county Longford