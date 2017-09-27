Working to improve the environment - fantastic projects funded in county Longford

Longford County Council has had another very successful year working with local community groups, schools and voluntary organisations to help improve the environment in county Longford.

Through the Local Environmental Partnership Fund and the Litter & Graffiti Awareness Grant Longford County Council has helped over 45 local community groups, voluntary organisations and schools throughout the county with various worthwhile projects.



Funding of almost €25,000 was granted for projects ranging from biodiversity walks and talks, conservation projects, food waste talks, school shows,energy talks and presentations to more practical projects like community gardens, composting demonstrations, habitat management, community clean ups, renovation of community areas, tree planting with a focus on increasing biodiversity and wildlife in local areas and the highlighting of invasive species.



Funding from the Anti Litter & Graffiti Awareness Grant was also used to provide tidy towns organisations and community groups with litter pickers, gloves, bags and other material to help with community clean up days and National Spring Clean Month.

You may also be interested in reading: From litter and waste to global citizenship - Longford’s Green Schools