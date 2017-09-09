Suicide or Survive inviting Longford people to start a conversation about mental health

Suicide or Survive (SOS) is once again hosting its National Tea Break campaign across Ireland this September.





The Irish charity is dedicated to breaking down stigma associated with mental health across the country, through a range of innovative and life changing programmes that provide tips, tools and techniques to allow everyone to take ownership of their own mental health and wellness.

Throughout September, Suicide or Survive is inviting people in Longford and across the nation to start a conversation about mental health, and the easiest way to do this is over a cup of tea!



The National Tea Break offers the perfect opportunity to gather friends, family, colleagues and the community together to host a Communi’Tea Break in Longford, be it at work, in school, local community halls or sport centres, or at your own kitchen table.



As well as raising awareness about mental health, each tea break will raise much-needed funds which will assist Suicide or Survive in continuing its work and programmes.

World Suicide Prevention Day is on Sunday, September 10, and many mental health charities mark this day through different initiatives. Rather than just focusing on one day in the year, SOS aims to make the whole month of September a time to talk about mental health, and so break the stigma which prevents people from seeking help.

To take part in the National Tea Break, and host your own Communi’Tea Break in Longford, simply register and download a pack from www.suicideorsurvive.ie, then all that’s left is to get the community together, pop on the kettle and get chatting. The National Tea Break pack includes everything needed to host a successful tea break.



All funds raised will be invested in bringing Suicide or Survives’ unique programmes and services to communities across the nation.

SOS was founded by Caroline McGuigan in 2003, born from her own personal experience of anxiety, depression and suicide attempt, and her road to recovery.

To find out more about Suicide or Survive and the upcoming National Tea Break, visit www.suicideorsurvive, or call 1890 577 577 to speak to a SOS representative.