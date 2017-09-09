151st Strokestown Agricultural and Industrial Show takes place this weekend

This weekend will be a big one for Strokestown as the town prepares for the 151st Strokestown Agricultural and Industrial Show, which takes place on Saturday, September 9 and Sunday, September 10.



And there will be plenty in store over the two days to ensure there's enjoyment for everyone.



Saturday's highlights include the €5,000 Sweeney Family Beef Bullock Championship, the €2,000 Greenvale Animal Feeds All-Ireland Beef Heifer Championship and the €10,000 Irish Angus All-Ireland Finals.



While Sunday sees the Horse & Pony Show Classes, Driving Competitions and the spectacular Dog Show.



Sunday is also a Family Day with Little Miss and Master Competitions and Baby Show. Other highlights include Best Dressed Lady and Glamorous Granny Competitions.



This year also sees the return of the highly successful Flavours from the Heart of Ireland Food & Drinks Fair.



Once again showcasing the wealth of culinary delights from the locality and further afield, this year it will include appearances from Celebrity Chefs Gary O'Hanlon and Neven Maguire.



As part of the food festival, there will be over 50 fabulous artisan food and drink producers, with cookery demonstrations and tastings, so be sure to get to Strokestown to sample a few treats.



At the launch of the show, Chairman, John O'Beirne, was delighted to present the programme of events, stating that those who turn up for the show will be in for a great two days.



“Once again we have a spectacular Cattle show. Starting with the Hereford section, one of the older breeds continuing to make a comeback,” he said.



“We have the All-Ireland Irish Angus Finals with a prize fund of €10,000, and we are delighted that they chose to host them with us again this year, especially as it is their 50th anniversary.



Across the rest of the weekend, he said, there will be a number of other fantastic events and attractions.



“The Dog Show will take place in two rings with 23 classes. This section is sponsored by Emlagh Lodge Veterinary Centre, Elphin; Mackle Petfoods, Moy, Dungannon, Co Tyrone and C&D Foods, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford.



“We will have the Best Dressed Lady, with a prize of €500. This competition will be judged by Katherine Lynch, a well known television personality.



“We will also have Best Dressed Gent, Glamorous Granny, Little Miss and Little Mister 5-10 years, and Bonny Baby.

“New this year we have Murray Amusements featuring amongst others bumping cars and a ferris wheel, catering for both young and old.”



The 2017 Show will be held on September 9 and 10 in the grounds of Strokestown Park House hosting 23 All-Ireland Finals.