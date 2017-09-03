Kilbeggan Races season grand finale on Friday

The last race meeting of the year at Kilbeggan Races is on Friday, September 8, with the first race going to post at 4.20pm.



It has been a fantastic year at the popular Westmeath race track with increased attendances at each of the seven race meetings.



The three featured summer meetings, including two very successful Best Dressed Ladies Competitions, brought a great atmosphere of fun and entertainment, in addition to distinguished visitors from embassies like Hungary, United Arab Emirate, USA, Morocco and Egypt, which gave an international feel to the occasions.



In racing terms, Willie Mullins the most successful National Hunt trainer in Britain & Ireland trained 8 winners so far and will be leading trainer this year at Kilbeggan.



All the leading trainers like Gordon Elliott, Joseph O’Brien, Jessica Harrington and Noel Meade ran their horses at each meeting and O’Brien trained five winners, as the quality of the horses continues to get better.

ONE LAST CELEBRATION

A finale could be described as an opportunity to create a good impression with a celebration of National Hunt racing at its best and that’s what Kilbeggan wants to do with three sponsored races and some great National Hunt racing.



The two day festival of great flat racing will be held at Leopardstown and The Curragh next weekend, which will be a great occasion for the two world class racecourses. However you can whet your appetite with something different at Kilbeggan over the jumps and hurdles on Friday.



The Adare Manor Opportunity Handicap Hurdle of €20,000 is sponsored by JP McManus over two miles and 3 furlongs; Denis & Eithne Coyne Memorial Handicap Hurdle of €11,000 is generously sponsored by Mark & Denise Coyne of Coyne’s Bar, Kinnegad and the Midlands Breeder’s Supporting Kilbeggan Beginners Chase of €12,000, which often had a good winner. The maiden hurdle honours the memory of Pat Doyle, who was Treasurer on the Kilbeggan Race Committee and contributed much to the local community.

Adult Admission is €15, Students & OAP’s €12 with Group Discounts and Children under 16 free including free entertainment. There is a Summer Party Pack for groups of 10 plus for €22 per person, which includes admission for one, a race card voucher, €5 food voucher and €5 drink voucher.



Check www.kilbegganraces.com for further information. This is a final opportunity to have a great day at Kilbeggan before the evenings disappear. You can “jockey” for a position on the stand, shout yourself “horse”, overcome all “hurdles” as you “jump” to success and “race” to the bookies to collect your bet. That’s what we call a “grand finale”! Don’t forget the first race starts at 4.20pm, so be early to follow your dream.

AUGUST MEETING

The August meeting brought some sunshine as the holiday season came to an end. Willie Mullins continued his very successful year at Kilbeggan with two favourites Whiteout (4/7) and Sayar (1/1) winning easily and he was fancied to win the bumper with a half-sister to the great Big Bucks called Petite Bucks 1/1 ridden by his son Patrick (who had a 44% success at Kilbeggan before this race), but he disappointed and the race was won by a small trainer Sean Byrne with Mountain Range 16/1. Sean also won the bumper in April with Ben Brody 12/1, so he likes Kilbeggan.

For racing fans, It could be worthwhile to follow Willie Mullins horses that won in Kilbeggan like the above and Robin Des Foret, Miss Sapphire, Mystic Theatre, and Court Artist, as a number of previous Kilbeggan winners have gone on to success at major meetings. Paul Townsend will be the winner of the Greville Arms Leading Jockey Award with nine winners and Willie Mullins with eight winners will win the Paddy Dunican Leading Trainer Award.