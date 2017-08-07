Pictures: Sun and fun at Legan fundraiser

The warm summer sunshine was an added bonus for the large crowd that attended the recently held Pig Roasting fundraiser in Legan.

This extremely popular event which is held each July has raised several thousand of euro over the years for Cancer Care and Research.

Visitors from all parts of Ireland and across the water in England joined the local residents and the vast numbers from throughout county Longford to an afternoon of entertainment for all the family at Mitchell’s pub.

The smell of the pig being roasted over a charcoal fire alongside the burgers being cooked whetted the appetite and it didn’t disappoint as the empty plates bore testament.

There was live music from early afternoon until late at night with something to suit both young and old. The younger generation were captivated by “ Gene Mackers “ who provided them with fun and games while the more energetic amongst them displayed their soccer skills on the back lawn.

The highpoint of the day came at the balloon launch, when 300 balloons were released into the evening sky with each balloon carrying its own personal story. Presentation of all funds raised to be held shortly.

Photos by Frank McGrath