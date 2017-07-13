Roscommon Races: Corinna Hynes wins SuperValu Best Dressed Lady at Roscommon

The competition was judged by TV presenter and Exquisite.ie website founder Aisling O’Loughlin, with nine runners-up each receiving €100 from SuperValu and a goodie bag from Rosmed Pharmacy and the Lilac Rooms.



Corinna was wearing a cream dress from Littlewoods, her hat was from Rebecca Couture, an Yves Saint Laurent bag, and her shoes were from Penny’s. Her necklace which complimented her outfit perfectly was from Betty and Biddy.



Corinna who works in Bank of Ireland in Sligo town is a GAA mum, kept very busy with her four children, aged between five and fourteen. After winning her prize Corinna said: “I’m thrilled to win the SuperValu Best Dressed Lady competition. I love coming to the races and really enjoyed the whole fashion experience. This is my first time to win a Ladies Day competition. My Monday evenings are normally spent on the side line of a football pitch in jeans and runners so it’s a lovely change for me! Thank you to SuperValu for the fabulous prize.”



For the third year in a row, six SuperValu shops in the region came together to sponsor the annual Ladies Day event.



Bernard Keane, SuperValu, Lanesboro in County Longford said: “SuperValu are delighted to be associated with Roscommon Racecourse for their annual Ladies Day. It is lovely to see so many ladies turn out and enjoy the evening. Aisling did a great job picking the finalists and the eventual winner. Well done to all.”



Michael Finneran, Manager of Roscommon Racecourse said: “Ladies Day at Roscommon continues to be an important event in our racing calendar and brings great glamour to our track. I would like to thank SuperValu for once again coming on board to sponsor the prizes for the Best Dressed Lady competition.”