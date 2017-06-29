Photo Gallery: Annual IzzyB’s Away with the Fairies Day raises over €12,500

The annual Izzy B’s Away with the Fairies day at Strokestown Park House once again proved to be a tremendous success and despite the inclement weather over 3,000 people flocked to the event and helped to raise over €12,500.

Now in its fourth year the Fairy Day event was initiated by the family and friends of Childhood Cancer Survivor, Isobel (Izzy) Cullinan from Strokestown.

Funds raised from this year’s Fairy Day will go towards helping local children just like Isobel who are undergoing cancer treatments in a number of Shared Care Hospitals in the locality including Mullingar, Portiuncula, University College Hospital Galway, Sligo General and Mayo General in conjunction with the Childhood Cancer Foundation who are continuing to work closely with St. John’s Ward, Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital Crumlin and the 16 shared care hospitals nationwide to support Ireland’s fight against childhood cancer.

The main sponsor of the event was Irish Life and thanks was also extended to Strokestown Park for the beautiful surroundings and for gifting the use of the woods and gardens. Thanks was also extended to all sponsors and volunteers including Fyfees Ireland, the Berg Go kart track, Dawn til Dusk and various local businesses and community groups for their support.

'The Hub' in Strokestown made some beautiful houses and flowers for the fairy woods for the children to enjoy while a number of the girls from the Hub volunteered in the nail painting tent. Eurospar Strokestown have chosen IzzyB's and the Childhood cancer foundation as their charity partner for the next 12 months plus. Despite the weather approximately 3,000 people attended Fairy day 2017 and just over €12,500 was raised.

The winner of the primary schools creative writing competition was Mark Cox from Ballyfeeney National School.



Eurona Brisknet Roscommon generously sponsored a €300 sport equipment voucher for the school of the winner of the creative writing competition



According to Judge, Aoife Lawlor, Director and Author at The Irish Fairy Door Company : “Mark wrote such a beautiful story and the vocabulary used was absolutely outstanding. His story entitled “As I Walked Through the Enchanted Woods”, was so well written that we felt as though we were actually there! We also appreciated Mark’s use of humour particularly towards the end of the piece. Finally we appreciated the sentiment of this tale – one really should never underestimate age before beauty!”



The standard in the colouring competition was excellent and there was such fabulous use of colour. It was so difficult again to choose, but in the end another Ballyfeeney National School pupil took the prize – Cillian O’Gara a 1st class student.



Cillian's sister Caoimhe (a junior infant) was one of the runners up along with Jamie Cox, a junior infant from St Mary's Strokestown.

Congratulations to both Mark and Cillian who both won a family fun filled day out courtesy of Westport House.

The preschool/afterschool competition saw kids from around the county enter to win a fairy garden for their preschool/afterschool which was generously sponsored by the Irish Fairydoor Company. Majella from Roscommon County Childcare Committee who blind judged had an extremely difficult task. The overall winner of this competition was Laura Davaney and Roscommon Playgroup in Henry St. Roscommon.

Izzy B’s mother, Laura O’ Rourke Cullinan extended a very special thank you to everyone who helped make IzzyB's Away with the Fairies Day a success for the fourth year.

“Myself and John really want to extend our heartfelt thanks to all the children , families, schools, volunteers, sponsors, local community, local media outlets and supporters, and especially the wonderful committee that work tirelessly behind the scenes to bring fairy day together.

We also would like to thank all the different people who have fundraised and are fundraising to help IzzyB make a difference for kids like her who are fighting cancer,” said Laura.