GALLERY: St. Mary's Granard 'Broadway Challenge'

Longford Leader

Reporter:

Longford Leader

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

The St. Mary's Granard GAA 'Broadway Challenge' took place recently and saw a variety of groups dress up and stage performances from various popular musicals from 'Grease' to 'High School Musical' to 'Chicago' and plenty more.

The event took place in the Mullingar Park Hotel on Sunday June 4 and all proceeds on the night went towards St. Mary's Granard GAA.

The photos themselves will give you a taste of the fun that was had on the night.