GALLERY: St. Mary's Granard 'Broadway Challenge'

The 'Blues Brothers' went down a treat with the audience at the St Mary's Granard 'Broadway Challenge' in the Mullingar Park Hotel. Front row; James and Thomas Hynes. Middle; Trisha, Eileen, Anne and Joanne Hynes. Back; Padraig and Patsy Hynes.

High School Musical in the St Mary's Granard 'Broadway Challenge'. Front row l to r; Kerrie Byrne, Elisha Stokes, Laura Murphy, Niamh Masterson, Emma O'Rourke and Rachel Stokes. Back; Andrei Bogdan, Mark Connell, Niall O'Hara and Liam Sullivan.

'Hair Spray' from the St Mary's Granard 'Broadway Challenge' which took place recently in the Mullingar Park Hotel. Front row l to r; Aisling Tully, Ciara Neilon, Patricia Gilchreist and Stephanie Reilly. Back; Ger Egan, Mark Smyth, Eoghan Mallon and Shane Gallagher.

Kiernan Milling were the main sponsors of the recent St Mary's Granard 'Broadway Challenge' in the Mullingar Park Hotel and the club would like to thank them for their support. Pictured l to r are Charlie Martin, Teresa Kiernan presenting the sponsorship cheque to Alan Smyth, with Eamonn Scanlon on the right.

Jimmy Connell, Patsy Hynes and Padraig McWeeney starred in the St Mary's Granard 'Broadway Challenge' at the Mullingar Park Hotel.

The three judges for the St Mary's Granard 'Broadway Challenge' were David Walsh (former St Mary's player), Laura Callaghan (musician from Mullinalaghta) and Gary O'Hanlon (Viewmount House Chef).

The long arm of the law become stage stars....Three Gardaí Padraig McWeeney, Dave Martin and Mick Hogan who excelled on stage.

'We Will Rock You!' raised the roof at the recent St Mary's Granard 'Broadway Challenge'. Front row l to r; Jimmy Connell, Eoin Sheridan and Edward Smyth. Middle; Vinny Nally. Back; Peter Costello, Darina Maguire, Richie Cheevers, Laura Doyle and Rachel O'Leary.

Behind the scenes...Tommy Gallagher (St Mary's Chairperson), Elaine Neilon (organising Committee) and Sean Tynan (St Mary's PRO) at the St Mary's Granard 'Broadway Challenge' in the Mullingar Park Hotel.

Mary Sheridan taking a well earned rest during the St Mary's Granard 'Broadway Challenge' in the Mullingar Park Hotel. Mary was one of the main organisers.

A little of bit of religion...Fr Simon Cadam pictured with two sisters, Bridie Mallon and Patricia Gettings, from 'Sister Act', at the St Mary's Granard 'Broadway Challenge.

'Sister Act' from the St Mary's Granard Broadway Challenge which took place in the Mullingar Park Hotel. Front row l to r; Patricia Gettings, Mairead O'Rourke and Sharon Gettings. Middle; Paddy Baxter, Linda Spence, Caroline Clarke, Sabina Durkin and Angela Mulligan. Back; Bridie Mallon and Orla Sullivan.

Lending assistance on the night of the St Mary's Granard 'Broadway Challenge' in the Mullingar Park Hotel were Gerry Connolly, Ciaran Walsh, Alan Smyth and Darren Gallagher.

These beautiful ladies sparkled during their performance of Chicago in the St Mary's Granard 'Broadway Challenge' in the Mullingar Park Hotel. Pictured are; Maria Dunne, Avril Brennan, Alison Brennan, Eimear Reynolds, Tracy Carty, Michelle Conlon, Karen Reilly, Cathy Lenihan, Amy Oates, Laura Harte and Hannah Lane.

Grease is the word...The cast of Grease at the St Mary's Granard 'Broadway Challenge'. Back row l to r; Christina Reilly, Lorna Smith, Shelly Mahon, Louise Walsh, Suzanne Mulligan and Frances Mulligan. Front; Mirian Drake, Aiden McElligott, Liam Reilly and Aine Matthews.

Footloose in the St Mary's Granard 'Broadway Challenge'. Front row l to r; Peter McEntire, Peter Masterson and Kieran Mulligan. Back; Nicola Tully, Pauline Larkin, Joanne O'Rourke, Marie Sheridan, Eimear Slattery, Caitriona Walsh and Laura O'Connor.