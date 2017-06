Fiona O'Keefe Kavanagh, Sandra Darragh and Daniel Kavanagh enjoying the recent X Factor event in the Longford Arms

Bernard Doherty with Joe Flaherty at the X Factor event

Members of the Doolan Cullen School of Irish Dancing

Tyler Murphy enjoying his time on stage

Bernadette Flynn and Sharon Conway at the event in the Longford Arms

Mickey Byrne

Rían Foley, Ronnie and Catherine Kehoe, Sharon Foley and Odhrán Foley

Sean Rooney, Bridie Góbl, James Cawley, enjoying the great acts

Longford Rose Laura Ward on stage on the night

Alison Devlin and Mary Ward

Caroline and Abbie Oates were members of the audience

Aisling Lennon and Rose Ann Cullen at the Longford Arms on Friday night

John and Mary Kelly, who attended the event

Regina Hewitt, Louise and Robert Sheridan enjoying the event

Peggy Nolan who sang beautifully on the night

Denise McNamara Flood showing off her talent on stage

Lar O'Keefe entertaining the crowds at the X Factor event



Shelby Wenman, Anna Cheshire, Fiona and Michaela Gibbons

Pat Harley