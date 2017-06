Gandhi once said: "Creamiest, most delicious pint of Guinness in Longford is in the Sportsman Inn". At least, that's according to Jordan Ryan who sent us this photo.

Creegans Bunlahy... ball of cream says Trump... and that's no fake news!!! Thanks to Maura Gilna for the great photo.

Joe Kelly couldn't wait to take a sup from his pint in Cooney's, Ballymahon, so he took the photo after he had a taste.

"A pint a plain in Milos pulled by the one and only Luke Mahon... shur where would ya get it..." said Lyle Fitz.

Pedro Catarino had already downed his pint Gormans Lodge Edgeworthstown by the time the photo was taken.

Clarke's Bar, Lanesboro, serving up four delicious pints. Thanks to Claire Kenny for the photo.

Thanks to Ogie Campbell for this photo, reminding us that Kearneys in Curraghmore received the Longford Leader Pub of the Year award in 2013.

Jv Donohoe's Bar was very popular in our poll. Thanks to David Feely for the photo.

You can't beat a pint of the black stuff while playing pool. Thanks for the photo, Darragh O'Connor.