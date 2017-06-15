Dogs Trust calling on Longford workplaces to take part in 'Bring Your Dog To Work Day'

Have you always wanted to bring your dog to work with you? Well now you have the perfect excuse because Friday, June 23 is Bring Your Dog to Work Day!

As part of their exciting new campaign to make Ireland more dog-friendly, Dogs Trust, Ireland’s largest dog welfare charity, is celebrating ‘Bring Your Dog to Work Day’ and is calling for workplaces around Ireland to celebrate with them!

Dogs Trust is offering a limited number of goodie bags to workplaces welcoming dogs to their premises on Friday, June 23, and will even be calling into some of the some of the dog-friendly workplaces on the day with some tasty treats for canine colleagues and their humans too!



Sarah Lynch, Campaigns Manager at Dogs Trust said: "We are delighted to be celebrating Bring Your Dog to Work Day again this year. This is another exciting initiative in our wider Dog Friendly Ireland campaign, where we highlight the small but effective changes that can be made in many different aspects of public life, in an effort to make Ireland the best country in the world for dogs and their humans."

Don’t worry if you have never had a dog in your office before. Once you sign up to take part, Dogs Trust will send you out a welcome pack, including helpful hints and tips that will ensure the day runs smoothly for both workers and pooches.

Suzie Carley, Executive Director Dogs Trust said; "Studies have found that bringing pet dogs to work can reduce stress and make the job more satisfying. Stroking a dog is proven to elevate the production of happy hormones, serotonin and dopamine, which in turn lowers blood pressure and reduces stress."

Suzie continued: "With over 40% of all Irish households owning a pet dog, Dogs Trust is encouraging organisations to join this fun initiative and allow dogs into workplaces, which we hope will boost morale, create a more satisfied and productive workforce and help make Ireland the best country in the world to be a dog."

Does your employer needs some more convincing before you are allowed to bring your furry friend to work with you? Perhaps when you explain the benefits of having a dog in the work place, your employer will be more receptive to the idea!

The Benefits of Having a Dog in the Workplace:

Research suggests access to dogs boosts morale and reduces stress levels, whether people have access to their own pets or other people's. Stroking a dog is proven to elevate the production of happy hormones, serotonin and dopamine, which in turn lowers blood pressure and reduces stress.

Dogs Trust is encouraging anyone taking part on the day to share some photos of themselves with their dog across social media by tagging @DogsTrust_IE and using the hashtags #BringYourDogToWorkDay and #DogFriendlyIreland

If you want to know more information about ‘Bring Your Dog to Work Day’ go to www.dogstrust.ie/ dogfriendlyireland