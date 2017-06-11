GALLERY: Longford Vintage Club Ltd 12th annual Vintage Show & Craft Fair in Connolly Barracks
The Longford Vintage Club held its 12th annual Vintage Show on Sunday June 4 last, with large crowds milling about Connolly Barracks to look at classic and vintage cars, enjoy the wide range of kids' entertainment, watch the dog show, check out the craft fair, or root through the autojumble.
Also on the day, there was a WRC Rally simulator as part of the Ford section of the show, celebrating 100 years of Ford in Ireland. The For display also featured a range of old cars, with the oldest dating back to the early 1900s.
Army vehicles and stationary engines were also on display, and a very impressive show of woodwork saw beautiful, detailed scultpures carved into logs using a chainsaw.
There was something for everyone at this year's show, and the day was enjoyed by all who attended.
Our photographer, Shelley Corcoran, was on hand to snap the most memorable moments of the event.
Look out for yourself or your friends in the gallery above!
