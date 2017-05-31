Longford ARI members looking forward to Marigold Festival

This annual event is organised by the Midland Region Committee of Active Retirement Ireland (ARI) in conjunction with Home Instead Senior Care, the main sponsor and as always, the day promises to be informative, entertaining, great fun and this year filled with laughter.





A large number of stands will be in attendance reflecting a wide range of services and products. The organisers aim to introduce new exhibitors and this year a new addition will be Swordfish Dental and doTERRa Essential Oils and regular attendees include Guerin Media, Wheelchair Cars Ireland, Whelehan’s Pharmacy with free health checks is always a big attraction.



Health services include Home Instead Senior Care, Specsavers, Cardiac Care, Hidden Hearing, Sword and Step Forward Ireland to name but a few.



A medley of others will be present and back again after a few years’ hiatus is the popular RRN Jewellery and annual attendee Catwalk with an array of Fashion Accessories. Coole Swan will be giving tasters of their lovely liqueur.



An exciting newcomer in 2017 is The Freebird Club which could be described as AIRBNB for seniors and Caitriona Curtis from Memory Tours will, also, be at hand to assist with trips.

The morning programme, after official opening and address by Ms Kay Murphy, newly elected National President of ARI and Jonathan Acton, Managing Director of Home Instead Senior Care, Mullingar, includes a talk by Seamus Boland, CEO of Irish Rural Link since 2001, who will speak on rural issues affecting the public.



Karl Ronan, Swordfish Medical will give advice on good daily dental practice. Karen McGonigle from Laughter 4 Health will follow and hopefully will have us all in stitches! Karen has been practising Yoga and Indian Massage for over a decade and has appeared on Ireland Am Breakfast Show and members of her group, supported by Karen, have done an interview on the Ray Darcy Show.



The last item on the morning programme is information and a brief demonstration of the new and increasingly popular game of Walking Football by BMBARA, Multyfarnham. Walking Football is very adaptable and is open to men and women of all ages and abilities and is endorsed by Croi (Fighting Heart Disease and Stroke) and the FAI.





The Marigold Festival would not be complete without the annual favourites Sweet Tunes who take to the stage at 1.30pm, followed by local Eurovision performers Jimmy and Tommy Swarbrigg so that should get everyone singing along!



Tommy and Jimmy are the National Ambassadors for the Marigold Festival Series which takes place in other regions in the country and the Midland Region are very pleased to have them present in Tullamore on June 8. Tommy and Jimmy with a representative of Home Instead Senior Care and Active Retirement Ireland will judge the Super Senior Talent Show which takes place form 2.15 pm to 3.15pm so all ARI members get your act in to Mary Neville as soon as possible. There is a good interest in the competition and as entries are limited time is of the essence.

An array of prizes have been donated for the Raffle which will take place at 3pm. The raffle is always very popular and well supported and is greatly appreciated by the Midland Region Committee of Active Retirement Ireland.

The free event is open to the public and people of all ages so do come along and browse the stands , watch the games demonstration or listen to a talk or two before the entertainment in the afternoon.



All of the counties in the Midlands have committed to the Age Friendly Programme and each have set up a Public Participation Network which gives a voice to local communities and there will be a stand with information on these structures.

The Marigold Festival is a celebration of life, a showcase of the creativity and talent among our senior citizens and how all activities carried out by ARI contribute to healthy, active ageing whilst members engage and are respected in their communities.



Jonathan Acton , Home Instead, Mullingar says, “We are delighted to be involved in the Marigold Festival for the fourth successive year and hope that all who attend on the day will find it informative and entertaining and I look forward to hearing the Swarbrigg Brothers sing a few of their well known hits before the new element this year where members of Active Retirement Ireland can display their vast pool of talent."

Des Skelly, Chairperson of the Midland Region Committee of ARI, stated “The ongoing support of Home Instead Senior Care, Mullingar allows us to host this event and we really appreciate their huge input in ensuring the success of the day so come along and join us on this fun packed day.”