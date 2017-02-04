Nadia Forde launches Lidl Ireland’s new range of Esmara lingerie ahead of Valentine’s Day

Model Nadia Forde launched Lidl Ireland’s collection of Esmara lingerie which will be available in all 149 stores nationwide, including Longford, while stocks last.

Whether you’re being good to yourself or buying a gift for a loved one, Lidl’s selection of luxe lingerie will suit every shape and size.



The beautiful monochrome edit is available in sizes 10 - 20 and includes a selection of intricate lace and elegant detailed lingerie in timeless shapes and stylish colours such as black, white and champagne meaning that the capsule collection can be interchanged to create many matching combinations.



The stunning collection starts at a purse-friendly €4.99 and includes a range of fashionable pieces including longline balcony and plunge bras, all priced at €7.99. Matching underwear priced from €4.99 comes in an assortment of colour combinations and styles including briefs, brazilians and thongs. Complete the look with a lace garter in white, black and a striking combination of black and white for just €5.99.

Refresh your sleepwear wardrobe with a luxury lace and satin chemise (€8.99) - the perfect more relaxed Valentine’s attire. The Esmararange also includes stunning satin kimono-style cover up robes with feminine lace and satin detailing priced at just €12.99 giving you that downtime elegance.

Lidl Ireland also has the perfect selection of gifts to suit every taste and budget this Valentine’s Day. From best-selling perfumes likeSuddenly Diamonds (€3.99) to a stunning selection of roses and luxury Comte de Senneval Premium Champagne (€19.99), Lidl has everything you need to impress at prices that won’t break the bank.