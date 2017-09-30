Celebrate the health benefits of Longford and Ireland’s most popular vegetable on #NationalPotatoDay

National Potato Day will once again take place on Friday, October 6, to encourage Irish people to celebrate potatoes and to experiment in the kitchen with a range of tasty recipes available from www.potato.ie



The theme for this year’s celebration “Potatoes: What’s Under The Skin” will emphasise the health benefits of Ireland's most popular vegetable.

You may also be interested in reading: Celebrity chef Rachel Allen set for Taste of the Lakelands Food Festival in Lanesboro, on the weekend of October 6 - 8

On the day, National Potato Day Ambassador, Dietician Aoife Hearne, will highlight how carbohydrates are an essential source of energy for our bodies and in particular our brain functions. She advocates potatoes as a natural, unprocessed food which offers a top quality, fat-free and gluten-free carbohydrate option.

The campaign organised by Bord Bia features over 120 delicious recipes, inspired by international cuisine, which are quick to prepare in under 25 minutes and healthy containing between 300 and 500 calories. Blogs and videos featuring Dietician Aoife Hearne plus a range of recipes and creative meal ideas can be accessed on www.potato.ie.

Irish Potato Market Statistics

· Potatoes remain Irelands most popular carbohydrate food

· The household spend on potatoes from March to March 2016 to 2017 was €195m

· The household volume of potatoes purchased from March to March 2016 to 2017 was 205,819 tonnes

· One third of all pack sizes sold are 7.5kg packs ~ 61% of pack sizes are 5kg or less

· Roosters are the most popular potato variety in Ireland accounting for 66% of all sales

· In 2016 there were 346,246 tonnes of fresh ware potatoes grown 8,706 hectares



· The farmgate value of fresh potatoes produced in Ireland in 2016 was €86m

· These were grown by approx. 450 commercial potato growers





CHECK OUT THE LONGFORD LEADER FARMING SECTION HERE

Recipes with an International Twist

The following are a taster of the recipes featured on the www.potato.ie website for National Potato Day.

1. Bombay Potato Hash



Ingredients

· 500g Rooster potatoes, chopped into 2-3cm dice

· 1 large red onion, sliced

· 50g chard, big stalks removed

· 5 spring onions, chopped

· 75g frozen peas

· 20g sultanas, (golden)

· 1tbsp medium curry powder

· ½ tbsp. garam masala

· 2 garlic cloves, crushed

· 2tbsp olive oil|

· 10g fresh chopped mint

· 1 packet halloumi cheese

Method

Bring a large pan of water to the boil, cook the potatoes for 5 minutes, drain and cool.

In a large frying pan add the olive oil, red onion, curry powder and garam masala and cook for about 3 minutes over a medium heat. Now add the spring onions, potatoes and garlic and continue cooking for 5-7 minutes stirring every so often. You may need to add a little more oil if the potatoes begin to catch. Now add a 200ml of water, the peas and sultanas and continue cooking for another 5 minutes. Just before serving stir in the baby spinach.

Slice the halloumi into 8 brush with a little olive oil and sprinkle with a little curry powder then cook either under a hot grill of in a dry frying pan over a hot heat. Divide the hash between your serving plates, top with the halloumi and finish with chopped fresh mint. Serve with crisp salad.

2. Jamaican Jerk Potato & Black Bean Curry

Ingredients

· 700g Rooster or Maris Piper potatoes, cut into chunks

· 2tbsp sunflower oil

· 2 onions, roughly chopped

· 2 sticks of celery, choppe

· 1 large carrot, sliced

· 1tbsp grated ginger

· 3tbsp jerk seasoning

· 1tbsp fresh thyme

· 2 tins of black beans, rinsed and drained

· 1 green chilli- de-seeded and chopped

· 1 tin of chopped tomatoes

· 500ml vegetable stock

· 2 red peppers, sliced

· 2tbsp chopped fresh coriander

Method

In a large pan or casserole dish add the oil, onion, celery, carrot and chilli, cook for 5 minutes until soft. Add the jerk seasoning, potatoes, thyme, ginger and red peppers and continue frying for a further 5 minutes.

Now add the blackbeans, tinned tomatoes and vegetable stock. Bring to boil and simmer away for 15-20 minutes. Season with a little salt to taste. Just before serving stir in the coriander and serve with sour cream or yoghurt.

3. Loaded Mexican Potato Skins

Ingredients

· 2 large jacket potatoes

· 1 tin of sweetcorn, drained

· 3 tbsp light mayonnaise

· Juice and zest of a lime

· 2 tsp chilli powder

· 100g grated cheddar

· Salt and pepper

· 4 tbsp chopped coriander

· Lime wedges to serve

· Olive oil to roast

Method

Heat the oven to 220c.Microwave the potatoes for 8 minutes, halve and scoop out the flesh to use for something else. Roast the potatoes in the oven with a drizzle of oil and a pinch of salt for about 20 minutes, or until the skin is crisp and golden.

Mix the sweetcorn with the remaining ingredients and fill the skins. Put back in the oven for two minutes and serve with tomato, coriander and green chilli salad.

For further information on National Potato Day and to access recipes, cookery tips, blogs and videos visit www.potato.ie