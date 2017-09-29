Supermac's on target to spend €7m on Irish chicken this year

Supermac’s has announced that it is on target to spend upwards of €7 million on Irish poultry this year. The spend represents a significant investment in the poultry sector by the company.



The good news for Irish chicken farmers is that it is expected that the figures will increase again next year according to the family restaurants group MD, Pat McDonagh.



“We expect this figure to continue to increase year on year as the popularity of our fresh chicken sandwich and fresh chicken tenders range continues to grow,” Mr McDonagh said.



“As part of our commitment to our Fresh Range we only serve 100% fresh, never frozen, Irish chicken and beef. We are committed to continuing our ongoing support of Irish farmers and utilising Irish produce whenever possible. This is a very strong endorsement of the quality of Irish poultry on Irish farms and I am proud to serve it in each of our restaurants,” he added.





Speaking at the Ploughing Championships in Screggan, Tullamore, Mr McDonagh outlined, "Our chicken sandwiches are the best in the business and a large part of the reason for this is the quality of product our Irish farmers produce for us. There is absolutely no doubt that you can taste the difference. Frozen meat loses moisture and when you lose moisture you lose flavour. That’s why fresh never frozen is so important and why all our Fresh Range is cooked to order.”

Supermac’s annual commitment to Irish farmers has now reached in excess of €20 million per annum. The 5oz Burger, made famous by Irish rugby legend Sean O’ Brien, and the seasonal Festive 5oz over the Christmas period were a huge hit with customers.

IFA President Joe Healy thanked Supermac’s for their support of Irish beef and poultry. He said, “It is great to see an Irish company sourcing all of their fresh beef and poultry from Irish suppliers and supporting Irish farmers.”

Supermac’s is Ireland’s largest indigenous quick service restaurant chain. The franchise currently has over 100 outlets across country and employs over 2,700 people.