Photo Gallery: Drumlish's 'Big Blue Celebration'

A massive €2,632 was raised for the Arthrogryposis Association of Ireland and Longford man James Cawley who suffers from Arthrogryposis Multiplex Congenita (AMC) was one of the brains behind the fundraising initiative.

Mr Cawley is also chairperson of the Association and a secondary school teacher.

The Drumlish native said he wanted to take the opportunity to thank everyone who supported the event and those who helped out in any way they could.

“Thee funds will go directly to the disability support group which provides emotional and financial assistance to families who are affected by AMC,” he added.

“AMCis a rare physical disability affecting Ines upper and lower limbs.”

Mr Cawley says little is known about the condition and the Drumlish fundraiser provided a platform on which to generate more awareness about the debilitating illness.

It wasn’t until he launched his #WearBlueForAMC online campaign urging people to wear blue in a bid to raise international awareness of this disability that more attention was drawn to the AMC and its symptoms.

“I want to thank the following people for all their help on the night,” said Mr Cawley.“Tom Cassidy of Cassidy's Bar, Drumlish for hosting the Big Blue Celebration; Dial a Chef for the fantastic food; all the wonderful acts on the night including Kat Mahon and The Midnight Roots; Séan Rooney and Cronin; village flowers for the sponsored flowers; Alan Donnelly in D'Barbers, Longford for styling and dying hair blue; Matt O’Brien for suiting and booting me on the night; my family and friends and the community of Drumlish.

“A special word of thanks to my Personal assistant (PA) Peter Kirk who has worked with me for the last year and assists me with all aspects of daily living.

“Peter facilitates my independent living and I am very grateful to him.”

Mr Cawley said the event had been a great one and showcased the wonderful community spirit that is alive and well the north Longford community.